Toronto

Ontario man pulled over dozens of times by police was actually unsuspecting fraud victim

By Jon Woodward

Published

Jon Woodward reports on an Ontario man who was a victim of VIN fraud, resulting in him being pulled over numerous times by police.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.