ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Here is a full list of retaliatory actions Ontario has promised to take amid tariffs

By Jermaine Wilson

Published

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the LBCO will no longer stock American brands and the contract with Starlink has been scrapped as a response to tariffs.


















Politics
Autos
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.