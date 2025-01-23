ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Ontarians set to go to the polls on February 27: source

By Phil Tsekouras

Published

FILE - Ontario Premier Doug Ford takes to the stage to address the US-Canada Summit, in Toronto on Tuesday, June 11, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young (Chris Young/The Canadian Press)


















