ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

One person shot by police during attempt to stop suspected stolen vehicle in Scarborough

By Bryann Aguilar

Updated

Published

Ontario's police watchdog has been called in after a person was shot by York Regional Police in Scarborough on Thursday night.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.