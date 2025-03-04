ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

One person seriously injured after stabbing on TTC streetcar: police

By Phil Tsekouras

Published

Toronto police are responding to a stabbing which reportedly took place on a TTC streetcar on March 4, 2025.


















