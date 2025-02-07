ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Man dead, 11 in hospital after Highway 11 pileup in Orillia

By Phil Tsekouras

Published

OPP Acting Sgt. Jake Daynes says a 49-year-old is dead and dozens are in hospital after a pileup on Highway 11 in Orillia.,


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.