ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

One person dead after shooting at Scarborough Town Centre

By Bryann Aguilar

Updated

Published

An area inside Scarborough Town Centre in Toronto has been cordoned off after police say a man was pronounced dead at the scene following a shooting.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.