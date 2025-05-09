ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Convicted gun trafficker on the run since 2020 arrested in the U.S.

By Jermaine Wilson

Published

43-year-old Kamar Cunningham, also known as “Kid” or “Damion Thompson” arrested in Atlanta allegedly trafficking firearms (BOLO photos).


















