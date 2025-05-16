ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Oakville man charged in alleged fraud that targeted new immigrants

By Bryann Aguilar

Published

Rafael Layton is facing fraud charges in Halton Region. (Halton Regional Police)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.