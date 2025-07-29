ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

New York man charged in seven-vehicle crash on QEW in St. Catharines: OPP

By Codi Wilson

Published

Ontario Provincial Police say a man from New York has been charged with careless driving following a seven-vehicle crash on the QEW in St. Catharines. (OPP/ X)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.