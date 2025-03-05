ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Nearly $240K worth of alcohol stolen from LCBO by ‘prolific’ theft ring: police

By Phil Tsekouras

Published

Peel Regional Police said a group of suspects targeted LCBO stores across the Greater Toronto Area and stole nearly $240,000 worth of products. (Peel Regional Police Service)


















