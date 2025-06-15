ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Motorcyclist seriously injured in North York collision

By Jermaine Wilson

Published

Toronto police are investigating after a motorcyclist was seriously injured in North York on Saturday June 14, 2025 (Jacob Estrin/CP24 photo).


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.