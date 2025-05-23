ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Man wanted in fatal shooting of young person in Brampton

By Bryann Aguilar

Published

Damien Walker is wanted for second-degree murder in connection with a shooting in Brampton on April 23, 2025.


















