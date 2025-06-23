ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Man wanted for extortion, other charges after demanding money for escort services: police

By Laura Sebben

Published

Toronto police are searching for Daly David, 40, who is wanted for several counts of theft, assault, and uttering threats.


















