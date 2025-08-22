ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Man wanted after allegedly tripping, kicking person in the head in east end

By Bryann Aguilar

Published

Damarlo Garrick is wanted for assault. (Toronto Police handout)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.