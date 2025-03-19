ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Man now facing murder charges after Scarborough stabbing victim dies

By Bryann Aguilar

Published

FILE - One person suffered critical injuries after an incident in Scarborough early Tuesday morning. (Courtney Heels/ CP24)


















