ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Man in his 40s seriously injured after stabbing in North York

By Jermaine Wilson

Published

Toronto police investigating after a stabbing in North York on Sunday August 24, 2025 (CP24 photo).


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.