ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Man allegedly caught with 78 pounds of marijuana after wrong turn at Canadian border

By Jermaine Wilson

Published

The alleged 78 pounds of pot U.S. border officials say they seized on Sunday June 15, 2025 (U.S. Customs and Border Protection photo).


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.