ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

L.L. Bean gears up to open its first downtown Toronto store next week

By Aarjavee Raaj

Published

About 150 people lined up to be the first person inside the new L.L. Bean in Oakville. (Pat Foran/CTV News Toronto)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.