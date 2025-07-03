ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

‘It was a shock’: Toronto business owner says customer used point of sale terminal to issue himself $2,000 refund

By Jon Woodward

Published

A family-run businesses in The Beaches says a customer used their point of sale machine to issue themselves a $2,000 refund.


















