ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

‘I shouldn’t have gone at all’: Jagmeet Singh regrets being spotted at Kendrick Lamar and SZA concert

By Jermaine Wilson

Published

Former NDP leader Jagmeet Singh publicly apologized to Drake for attending the Kendrick Lamar concert in Toronto, after Drake called him a ‘goof.’


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.