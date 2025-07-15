ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Home prices in the Greater Toronto Area drop 3% after usual spring sales surge ‘failed to materialize’: report

By Phil Tsekouras

Published

A real estate sign is displayed in front of a house in Toronto on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Evan Buhler


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.