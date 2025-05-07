ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Here is a look at some events to check out in Toronto this Mother’s Day weekend

By Codi Wilson

Published

People walk past flowering cherry trees in Centennial Park, in Toronto on Monday, April 22, 2024. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.