ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Heat returns to Toronto, humidity will make it feel like 35

By Phil Tsekouras

Published

A beach in Toronto is seen on Monday June 23, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.