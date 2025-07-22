ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

‘He will roll over us like a cement truck:’ Doug Ford says Canada must be prepared to match Trump’s 35 per cent tariff

By Chris Fox

Published

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says a new energy agreement with Alberta and Saskatchewan will ‘unlock the full potential of our economy.’


















