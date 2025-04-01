ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

GTA gas prices plunge by 20 cents per litre. Here is where they could go from here

By Chris Fox

Published

A sign advertising gas prices following a 20 cent per litre drop is shown in Toronto on April 1. (Mike Nguyen)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.