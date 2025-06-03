ADVERTISEMENT

Durham

Elderly victim of Pickering homicide identified

By Joanna Lavoie

Published

Community members in Pickering, Ont., are reeling after a 14-year-old boy was arrested following the fatal stabbing of an elderly woman outside her home yesterday. A small memorial to the slain woman is seen in Pickering on Friday, May 30, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sharif Hassan (Sharif Hassan/THE CANADIAN PRESS)


















