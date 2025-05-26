ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Drake says OVO Fest is returning this summer

By Laura Sebben

Published

Drake performs during Lil Baby's Birthday Party at State Farm Arena on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2022, in Atlanta. (Paul R. Giunta/THE CANADIAN PRESS)


















