ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Downtown stabbing sends 1 to hospital with serious injuries: paramedics

By Codi Wilson

Published

One person suffered serious injuries after a stabbing near Queen Street West and Beverly Street. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.