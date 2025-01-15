ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Doug Ford sports ‘Canada is not for sale’ hat ahead of premiers’ meeting with Trudeau

By Phil Tsekouras

Published

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to the media after meeting with premiers on Canada's response to U.S. tariff threats. Watch LIVE here.




















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.