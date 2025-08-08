ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

CNE says job fair tickets had ‘no monetary value’ after scam targets hopeful applicants

By Alex Arsenych

Published

A person uses a Canadian National Exhibition brochure as a sheild from the sun during a Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) media preview in Toronto on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.