ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Close to 3 in 10 Ontarians plan to vote strategically in upcoming election, new Nanos survey finds

By Codi Wilson

Published

Nightly Ontario election tracking results released by Nanos Research on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.