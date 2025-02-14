ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

City of Toronto workers take step towards possible strike with no board report request

By Alex Arsenych

Published

CUPE Local 79 says the city has refused to engage in meaningful negotiations. CTV News Toronto’s Natalie Johnson reports.


















