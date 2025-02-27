ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Canadian screen industry entrepreneur, arts booster, Paul Bronfman dead at age 67

By Cassandra Szklarski, The Canadian Press

Published

Paul Bronfman and Maybell Pacak on the red carpet for the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto on Sunday, March 31, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.