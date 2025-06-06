ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Canada’s Wonderland’s record-breaking roller coaster almost ready to open

By Phil Tsekouras

Published

The park says the world-record breaking ride is set to open in a 'couple of weeks' and will become the fastest launch coaster in Canada.


















