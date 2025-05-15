ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Canada-wide warrants issued for 2 Toronto teens in fatal Riverdale shooting

By Jermaine Wilson

Published

The two young men were gunned down by two suspects, according to police, at around 11:15 p.m. on Tuesday night.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.