ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Canada needs to ‘work around the clock’ to get deal with U.S., Ford’s office says after Trump’s latest threat

By Bryann Aguilar

Published

FILE - Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks at a press conference at Queen’s Park in Toronto on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Laura Proctor


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.