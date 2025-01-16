ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Brampton teen allegedly linked to armed home invasion faces charges in London hospital shooting

By Alex Arsenych

Published

Doneil Josiah Levy-Porter is facing a new shooting charge in addition to charges in relation to a violent home invasion in Vaughan.




















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.