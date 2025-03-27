ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Blue Jays set to open their 2025 season as Orioles visit Rogers Centre

By The Canadian Press

Updated

Published

Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hits a double in the fourth inning of a spring training baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Monday, March 3, 2025, in Lakeland, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)


















Politics
Autos
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.