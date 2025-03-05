ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

At least 6 buildings destroyed in Toronto’s Yorkville neighbourhood after 3-alarm fire

By Codi Wilson

Published

Toronto deputy fire chief says six buildings under construction were fully engulfed and destroyed.


















