ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

A University of Waterloo professor is using statistics to analyze how to win the Tim Hortons ‘Roll up to Win’ contest

By Aarjavee Raaj

Published

A Tim Hortons cup is shown in Toronto on Thursday, February 3, 2017. Police say two more people have been arrested in connection with the thefts of several boxes of "roll up the rim to win" cups from a Tim Hortons in Belleville, Ont. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.