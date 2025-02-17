ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

A few flurries expected in Toronto Monday as crews cleanup snow from major winter storms

By Codi Wilson

Published

Cars are buried in Toronto's east end after two snowstorms last week. (Brian Weather/ CTV News)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.