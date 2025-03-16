ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

30-year-old Toronto man arrested in connection to a series of home invasions: police

By Jermaine Wilson

Published

Toronto police are making the public aware of an arrest in connection to a series of home invasions near Broadview Avenue and Gerrard Street East.


















