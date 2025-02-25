ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

2 Toronto men arrested for gun, drug possession: police

By Laura Sebben

Published

Toronto police share an image of a gun and ammunition seized during a firearm and drug investigation.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.