ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

2 people arrested, handgun seized in connection with shooting in East York

By Bryann Aguilar

Published

Police are on the scene of a shooting in East York on Tuesday, June 24, 2025. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.