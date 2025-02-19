ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

2 men arrested, 1 other suspect wanted in connection with Mississauga break-in and collision

By Bryann Aguilar

Published

Police tape surround a vehicle damaged in a collision in Mississauga on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. (Submitted)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.