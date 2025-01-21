ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

16-year-old facing murder charge in connection with fatal Brampton shooting in August

By Alex Arsenych

Published

21-year-old Manvir Khabra and an 18-year-old man, both from Brampton, are charged with manslaughter.


















