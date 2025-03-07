ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

14-year-old boy, 29-year-old man charged in armed robbery at Mississauga currency exchange shop

By Bryann Aguilar

Published

Tylor Lecuyer is facing charges in a robbery investigation in Mississauga. (Peel Regional Police)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.