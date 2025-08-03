ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

1 youth arrested, 4 others outstanding after man fatally stabbed in Peterborough early Sunday morning

By Joanna Lavoie

Published

A homicide investigation is underway after a 25-year-old man was fatally stabbed in Peterborough on Aug. 3.


















