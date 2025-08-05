ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

1 dead, 2 others injured after altercation in Brampton: police

By Codi Wilson

Updated

Published

Peel Regional Police are investigating after one person was killed and two others were injured following a fight in Brampton early Tuesday morning.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.